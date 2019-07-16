New Bay Window Beautifies Erie Home
on July 16, 2019
This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to open up their living room and improve the overall curb appeal of the home.
We replaced their old flat casement windows with a stunning new wood bay window from the Pella® Lifestyle Series.
The result really enhances the living room, and, with a black exterior finish, the window look beautiful against the brick home.
