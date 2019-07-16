<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Bay Window Beautifies Erie Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on July 16, 2019

Exterior view of new wood bay window with black finish on a brick home

Project Scope

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to open up their living room and improve the overall curb appeal of the home.

We replaced their old flat casement windows with a stunning new wood bay window from the Pella® Lifestyle Series.

The result really enhances the living room, and, with a black exterior finish, the window look beautiful against the brick home. 


Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now