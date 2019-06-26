<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Bay Window Provides Beautiful Second-Story Views

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on June 26, 2019

Interior view of three old double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Butler, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    2nd floor bed

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows, Wood Windows

This Butler, Pennsylvania, homeowner has a beautiful view from the second floor of their home but felt it was obstructed by the 3 double-hung windows they had.

We replaced the 3 double-hungs with a wood bay window, creating the baseboard.

Now, a beautiful bay window offers a great view from the second story of the home and the perfect reading spot on the inside! 


