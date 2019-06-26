New Bay Window Provides Beautiful Second-Story Views
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on June 26, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Butler, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
2nd floor bed
Products Used:
This Butler, Pennsylvania, homeowner has a beautiful view from the second floor of their home but felt it was obstructed by the 3 double-hung windows they had.
We replaced the 3 double-hungs with a wood bay window, creating the baseboard.
Now, a beautiful bay window offers a great view from the second story of the home and the perfect reading spot on the inside!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.