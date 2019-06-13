<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Bow Window Provides Beautiful View

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on June 13, 2019

Old bow window on brick home in State College, Pennsylvania, home.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows, Vinyl Windows

The bow window on this State College, Pennsylvania, was covered with thick frames which obscured their view.

We had to find a new window with fewer and thinner lines less lines, and our vinyl bow window was the perfect answer.

We installed a new beautiful bow window that really opens up the homeowners living room and enhances their view.


