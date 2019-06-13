New Bow Window Provides Beautiful View
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on June 13, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
The bow window on this State College, Pennsylvania, was covered with thick frames which obscured their view.
We had to find a new window with fewer and thinner lines less lines, and our vinyl bow window was the perfect answer.
We installed a new beautiful bow window that really opens up the homeowners living room and enhances their view.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.