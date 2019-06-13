New Entry Door System Transforms Cranberry Home

This Cranberry, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to change the color of their front door to something more subdued. They also wanted a grander entrance for their home.

We replaced their faded red door and white sidelights and transom windows with a new black fiberglass entry door system. The glass on the door and new sidelights help bring more light into the entryway.

The homeowners are pleased with the look of their new low-maintenance door.