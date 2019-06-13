<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Entry Door System Transforms Cranberry Home

June 13, 2019

on June 13, 2019

Before

Old wood entry door with sidelights and transom windows on Cranberry, Pennsylvania, home.

After

black fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Cranberry, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Cranberry, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to change the color of their front door to something more subdued. They also wanted a grander entrance for their home.

We replaced their faded red door and white sidelights and transom windows with a new black fiberglass entry door system. The glass on the door and new sidelights help bring more light into the entryway. 

The homeowners are pleased with the look of their new low-maintenance door.


