<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Fiberglass Entry Door Greatly Improves Functionality of State College Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on November 12, 2019

Before

Exterior view of white double-hung window on side of home

After

Exterior view of new blue fiberglass double entry doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back of home

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a single window in a spot in their home where they really felt they needed better functionality. They wanted to be able to use the space as an entrance and felt the window didn't offer much anyway.

We had to create a new and much larger opening to accommodate the size of the double fiberglass entry door.

The new blue entry door greatly improves the functionality of the home by providing the family an additional entry point. The homeowners are also ecstatic about the final result.


Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now