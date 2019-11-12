New Fiberglass Entry Door Greatly Improves Functionality of State College Home

This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a single window in a spot in their home where they really felt they needed better functionality. They wanted to be able to use the space as an entrance and felt the window didn't offer much anyway.

We had to create a new and much larger opening to accommodate the size of the double fiberglass entry door.

The new blue entry door greatly improves the functionality of the home by providing the family an additional entry point. The homeowners are also ecstatic about the final result.