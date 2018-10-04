New Fiberglass Entry Door Transforms Warrendale Entry Way

The homeowners of this traditional brick home in Warrendale, PA needed to replace their old worn out front entry door. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the home and needed an entry door with better energy efficiency. We installed a fiberglass entry door with a traditional style to perfectly fit the home's exterior. The fiberglass material gives the look of real wood with less maintenance needed and better energy efficiency. The homeowners are very pleased with the look and functionality of their new front entry door.