New Fiberglass Entry Door Transforms Warrendale Entry Way

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on October 4, 2018

Before

before image of pittsburgh home with new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of pittsburgh home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Warrendale, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this traditional brick home in Warrendale, PA needed to replace their old worn out front entry door. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the home and needed an entry door with better energy efficiency. We installed a fiberglass entry door with a traditional style to perfectly fit the home's exterior. The fiberglass material gives the look of real wood with less maintenance needed and better energy efficiency. The homeowners are very pleased with the look and functionality of their new front entry door.




