New Front Entry Door Boosts Home's Curb Appeal

This Pittsburgh homeowner wanted to modernize their brick home and enhance its curb appeal by upgrading the current front entry door. They chose Pella of Pittsburgh to replace their home's entry door to start the process.

They ditched the old white door and chose a woodgrain fiberglass entry door with an exterior glass door featuring black trim. The fiberglass material made their front door more durable and easier to clean while emulating the beauty of a wood door. They also chose decorative glass for a beautiful accent that lets in natural light to illuminate the foyer.