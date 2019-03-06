<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Sliding Patio Door Matches State College Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on March 6, 2019

Before

before image of state college home with new sliding patio door

After

after image of state college home with new sliding patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This State College homeowner needed a better functioning patio door that matched their siding and overall aesthetic of the home. We installed a sliding patio door and were able to find a color that matched the home much better than the previous door. The beautiful new door allows for easy access into the home and matches the home perfectly. 






Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now