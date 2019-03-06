New Sliding Patio Door Matches State College Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on March 6, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This State College homeowner needed a better functioning patio door that matched their siding and overall aesthetic of the home. We installed a sliding patio door and were able to find a color that matched the home much better than the previous door. The beautiful new door allows for easy access into the home and matches the home perfectly.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.