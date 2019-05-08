<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Sliding Patio Door Offers Better Functionality

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 8, 2019

Before

new-wood-sliding-door-pitt

After

after image of pittsburgh home with new wood sliding glass door

Project Scope

The homeowners of this State College, Pennsylvania, home wanted a new sliding door to improve the function between their patio and dining area.

We installed a new white vinyl sliding door with between-the-glass blinds. The homeowners were ecstatic about being able to opt for the low-maintenance blinds solution with their new patio door.






Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now