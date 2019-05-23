<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Special Shape Windows Brighten Up Pittsburgh Living Room

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 23, 2019

Before

Exterior siding of home before window addition

After

installing windows

Project Scope

This Pittsburgh homeowner had a beautiful living room with a focal point fireplace, but a lack of windows made the room dark. The homeowner wanted to add windows to bring natural light into the space, but wanted them to be high enough to maintain privacy.

There were no existing windows in the space on either side of the fireplace, so we teamed up with Ignatius Remodeling to cut openings into the home.

The homeowner now has two unique wood windows that frame her beautiful fireplace and let a lot more light into the living room.






Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now