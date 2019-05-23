New Special Shape Windows Brighten Up Pittsburgh Living Room

This Pittsburgh homeowner had a beautiful living room with a focal point fireplace, but a lack of windows made the room dark. The homeowner wanted to add windows to bring natural light into the space, but wanted them to be high enough to maintain privacy.

There were no existing windows in the space on either side of the fireplace, so we teamed up with Ignatius Remodeling to cut openings into the home.

The homeowner now has two unique wood windows that frame her beautiful fireplace and let a lot more light into the living room.