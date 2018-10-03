<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Vinyl Window Increases Functionality and Energy Efficiency

on October 3, 2018

Before

before image of pittsburgh home with new wood double hung window

After

after image of pittsburgh home with new wood double hung window

Project Scope

The homeowners of this State College, PA home needed to replace an old drafty window on the side of their home with more a energy efficient one. It was very important to the homeowners that this window matched the rest of their home. We installed a vinyl double-hung window for this project. The project resulted in a new window that complemented the home and added energy efficiency.








