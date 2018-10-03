New Vinyl Window Increases Functionality and Energy Efficiency
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on October 3, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this State College, PA home needed to replace an old drafty window on the side of their home with more a energy efficient one. It was very important to the homeowners that this window matched the rest of their home. We installed a vinyl double-hung window for this project. The project resulted in a new window that complemented the home and added energy efficiency.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.