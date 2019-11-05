New Vinyl Windows Transform Valencia Ranch Home

This Valencia, Pennsylvania, homeowner had old awning windows that really broke up the sight lines in their home. It also chopped up their ranch home in a way that they felt downgraded the overall aesthetic of the outside of the home.

We wanted to install windows with as few sight lines as possible to give the homeowner a better view of their expansive front yard, as they're set pretty far back from the road. In order to do so we had to install pretty large vinyl casement and sliding windows to best optimize the space.

The new windows upgrade the outside aesthetic of the home and make the view from the inside much more expansive. The homeowners are glad with the vinyl option as it is low maintenance and helped keep the cost of the project down.