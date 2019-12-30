<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella 250 Series Awning Windows Upgrade Erie Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on December 30, 2019

Before

Awning windows on Erie home before upgrade to Pella 250 Series

After

New Pella 250 Series vinyl awning window on Erie home

Project Scope

The old windows on this home in Erie, Pennsylvania, were causing issues with energy efficiency. The homeowner wanted to switch from double-hung windows to awning windows to provide more functionality.

The end result is a beautiful, functional set of new windows that greatly improve the home's energy efficiency.








