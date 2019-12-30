Pella 250 Series Awning Windows Upgrade Erie Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on December 30, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole Home
Products Used:
The old windows on this home in Erie, Pennsylvania, were causing issues with energy efficiency. The homeowner wanted to switch from double-hung windows to awning windows to provide more functionality.
The end result is a beautiful, functional set of new windows that greatly improve the home's energy efficiency.
