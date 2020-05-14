Pella 250 Series Sliding Windows Replace Old Aluminum Sliders for a More Energy Efficient Pittsburgh Home

The homeowner needed new windows in order to improve their home's energy efficiency. They loved the functionality of their current sliding windows and wanted to keep that feature in their new windows.

They also wanted windows that were black on the outside, to match the exterior of their home, but white on the interior in order to brighten the space and match the varying aesthetic of different rooms.

We installed multi-color vinyl sliders in order to not only accomplish the homeowners' main goal of improving energy efficiency but also to give them exactly what they wanted in terms of aesthetics. The black vinyl looks great with the two-tone exterior and the white vinyl matches all of the rooms of the home on the interior. The homeowners love their replacement windows.