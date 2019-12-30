Pella 250 Series Windows Up the Energy Efficiency of Conneaut Lake Home

Living by Conneaut Lake in northwestern Pennsylvania, this homeowner was struggling with the energy efficiency of his home and the cold air coming in off the lake. He wanted to upgrade the energy efficiency of the home but keep the same look.

We installed Pella 250 Series double-hung and sliding vinyl windows to increase the energy efficiency and match the original look of the home. The homeowner is happy with how the replacement improved energy efficiency. And he was happily surprised at how the new windows with grilles upgraded the overall look of the home.