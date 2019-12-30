<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella 250 Series Windows Up the Energy Efficiency of Conneaut Lake Home

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on December 30, 2019

Before

Exterior of Conneaut Lake windows before upgrade to Pella 250 Series

After

Exterior of new Pella 250 Series vinyl double-hung window on Conneaut Lake home

Project Scope

Living by Conneaut Lake in northwestern Pennsylvania, this homeowner was struggling with the energy efficiency of his home and the cold air coming in off the lake. He wanted to upgrade the energy efficiency of the home but keep the same look.

We installed Pella 250 Series double-hung and sliding vinyl windows to increase the energy efficiency and match the original look of the home. The homeowner is happy with how the replacement improved energy efficiency. And he was happily surprised at how the new windows with grilles upgraded the overall look of the home.








