Pella 250 Series Vinyl Windows Upgrade Erie Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on December 4, 2019

Before

Exterior view of old white double-hung windows

After

Interior view of new white vinyl casement windows

Project Scope

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner had old, dated windows that were beginning to fail.

They were looking to renovate their home and give it a rejuvenated look while improving the overall energy efficiency as well.

We installed Pella® 250 Series Vinyl windows in both the double-hung and casement styles. We also replaced the sliding patio door in their home as well. The windows and patio door match each other nicely and upgrade the home beautifully. The homeowners love the final project and the new look of their home.








