Pella 250 Series Vinyl Windows Upgrade Erie Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on December 4, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner had old, dated windows that were beginning to fail.
They were looking to renovate their home and give it a rejuvenated look while improving the overall energy efficiency as well.
We installed Pella® 250 Series Vinyl windows in both the double-hung and casement styles. We also replaced the sliding patio door in their home as well. The windows and patio door match each other nicely and upgrade the home beautifully. The homeowners love the final project and the new look of their home.
