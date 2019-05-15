<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Casement Windows Beautify Moon Township Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 15, 2019

brown wood casement replacement windows for fall

Project Scope

The homeowner of this Tudor-style home in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, wanted to replace their old windows for better energy efficiency.

They were concerned about getting replacements that were in keeping with the original look of their home.

We were able to match the homeowner's original windows perfectly and improve the energy efficiency tremendously with new wood casement windows.








Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now