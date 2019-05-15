Pella Casement Windows Beautify Moon Township Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on May 15, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Moon Township, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowner of this Tudor-style home in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, wanted to replace their old windows for better energy efficiency.
They were concerned about getting replacements that were in keeping with the original look of their home.
We were able to match the homeowner's original windows perfectly and improve the energy efficiency tremendously with new wood casement windows.
