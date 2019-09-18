<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Fiberglass Entry Door Beautifies Warrendale Brick Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on September 18, 2019

blue entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Warrendale, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

For this Warrendale, Pennsylvania, project, the homeowner wanted a door that was both durable and had a unique color. They chose to install a fiberglass entry door and paint it Smoke Blue. 

The upgraded brick entryway now showcases the beautiful and unique entry door.








