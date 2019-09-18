Pella Fiberglass Entry Door Beautifies Warrendale Brick Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on September 18, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Warrendale, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
For this Warrendale, Pennsylvania, project, the homeowner wanted a door that was both durable and had a unique color. They chose to install a fiberglass entry door and paint it Smoke Blue.
The upgraded brick entryway now showcases the beautiful and unique entry door.
