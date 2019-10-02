<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella® Lifestyle Series Patio Door Upgrades Erie Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on October 2, 2019

Before

Interior view of 20-year-old sliding patio door

After

Interior view of new wood sliding patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Erie, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio Renovation

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner had more than 20-year-old sliding patio door. While it had held up well over time, the homeowners felt it was time for an upgrade.

The homeowners are huge fans of Pella and actually still really loved their old patio door, which was from Pella. They wanted to make sure to get a new door that would have a similar look and match their home well.

The new Lifestyle patio door breathes new life into the patio but remains true to the aesthetic of the original patio door. The homeowners are ecstatic about their new patio door and can't wait for their patio renovation to be done so they can utilize it to its fullest!








