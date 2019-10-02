Pella® Lifestyle Series Patio Door Upgrades Erie Home

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner had more than 20-year-old sliding patio door. While it had held up well over time, the homeowners felt it was time for an upgrade.

The homeowners are huge fans of Pella and actually still really loved their old patio door, which was from Pella. They wanted to make sure to get a new door that would have a similar look and match their home well.

The new Lifestyle patio door breathes new life into the patio but remains true to the aesthetic of the original patio door. The homeowners are ecstatic about their new patio door and can't wait for their patio renovation to be done so they can utilize it to its fullest!