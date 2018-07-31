Pella of Pittsburgh Works With The ALS Association Western PA Chapter

We are proud to work with the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter. Founded in 1982 to serve those with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, the Chapter supports 31 counties in Central and Western Pennsylvania. The Western Pennsylvania Chapter focuses primarily on services that help local patients and families living with ALS. In addition to local support, the Chapter is a part of the larger ALS Association that has a three-pronged approach to combating ALS: support those with ALS or caretakers of ALS patients, advocate at each level of government, and fund clinical research on ALS disease. The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter helps fund these national projects. Locally, the Chapter organizes support groups throughout the greater Pittsburgh area, provides online support, and enables caregivers through powerful tools designed to improve well-being. There are four clinics in Western Pennsylvania that are certified to handle ALS patient care. The ALS Association provides funding and support at each of them for both the patient and the caretaker.

To raise funds and awareness, the ALS Association hosts many fundraisers throughout the year including The Walk to Defeat ALS, Advocacy Days, and the Pittsburgh Marathon. A fun upcoming event is the CEO Soak. The CEO Soak will be held this Thursday, August 2nd at PPG Place.

Executives of top Pittsburgh companies will be soaked in the fountains to raise money for ALS. CEO Soak promptly kicks off the 2018 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge which will be promoted throughout the month of August.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge raised over $115 million for ALS in 2014 and the ALS Association is hoping for more funds, the bulk of which will be poured into research and care. To learn more about this event or to register, click here.

Pella Pittsburgh offers an exclusive promotion on window and door products through our partnership with ALS Association. Five percent of your purchase will be donated back to ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter. You will receive an additional 2% discount on top of existing promotions until 11/25/2018. This offer is exclusively available through Pella Representative Evan Hangliter at 724-992-8643 or evan_hangliter@gunton.com. We are pleased to be working with an organization that provides such critical care and support throughout the community. If you would like to learn more or support the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Association, please go to www.cure4als.org.