Pella Partners With Angelo Associates To Complete Stunning Projects

Our team at Pella of Pittsburgh has worked on various projects with Dean Papciak and

, a

. Let’s take a look at two that we've accomplished together:

The first project features a Pella Reserve Contemporary Quad Sliding Door in Washington, PA. The goal of this project was to enlarge the opening between the house and the enclosed pool area. The project was a cut-in and included extensive masonry work, structural framing and plaster repair. The new sliding doors provide easy access to the patio area, which is excellent for entertaining guests. It also enhances the natural light in the dining room while providing an updated, contemporary look and making the space feel larger.

The second project featured a custom Pella Reserve Springline Door and Reserve wood windows in the South Side Flats, PA. This project aimed to gain access to the backyard from the living room. Our Reserve putty windows were finished in black to make for an Art Deco-style look. The new windows and doors make a bold statement against the brick home and are great for improving functionality, style and efficiency.

We are proud to work with Angelo Associates to help homeowners transform their homes for the better. If you're looking to update your Pittsburgh home with a window or door replacement, schedule your free consultation today!