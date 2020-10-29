Pella Wood Windows Tie Contemporary Addition to Historic Home

Our Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed historically accurate windows for the addition he was building onto his home, originally built in the late 1700s. He also needed some replacements to match the older windows throughout the rest of the home that would match the ones they were having rebuilt. The plan for the addition was to incorporate the history of the older home with a contemporary vibe that would match and flow nicely with the rest of the home.

Due to the acute details necessary for this project, we were in constant communication with our homeowner. However, during the time of the renovation, the homeowners were living in Houston, Texas. This presented some challenges as it can be extremely important for homeowners to see and operate a product, choose colors, and decide on a window style in-person. We were actually able to utilize Pella's fantastic distribution network and nationwide showrooms in order to get our product in the hands of our homeowner. A big shoutout goes out to our counterparts in the Pella Houston Showroom for walking our homeowner through the different options we could provide.

Between our local Pella team, the team in Houston, Veronesi Building and Remodeling, and the homeowner, we were able to create a beautiful space that blends the history of their home with a contemporary vibe, giving the homeowners a wonderfully bright, open space to spend their time in.