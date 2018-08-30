Pella works with Children's Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center

Pella of Pittsburgh works with The Children's Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center, working with our regions' children and families. Established in 1893 to promote the health and well-being of infants and children through services which establish and strengthen the family, The Children’s Home has a three-pronged approach to accomplishing its mission.

The first of the three is their full service adoption services that meet the needs of birth mothers, adoptive parents, and adoptees, covering a broad range from legal to counseling and everything in between. Resources for those looking to adopt are provided on topics including adopting a baby, adopting from foster care, and family studies on adoption.

The Pediatric Specialty Hospital is the only one of its kind in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1984 as Transitional Infant Care (TIC), the Pediatric Specialty Hospital provides family-centered care in a home-like atmosphere and has become a bridge between hospital and home for infants, children, and their families. The medical team and staff are committed to high-quality care for each child and support for the family. They accomplish this by maintaining low nurse to patient ratios and maintaining a top-tier staff, focusing on families and their needs.

The third part of The Children’s Home & Lemieux Family Center’s mission is Child’s Way®. Opening in 1998, Child’s Way is a Pediatric Extended Care Center (PECC) that provides an alternative or supplement to in-home nursing care for medically fragile children from birth till their twenty-first birthday. The day care center has a staff to child ratio of 1:3 to ensure each child receives the care that is needed. Child’s Way is partnered with the Keystone STARS program which ensures educational excellence through early learning programs.

The Mario Lemieux Foundation supported a unique living space at The Children’s Home in 2007 called the Lemieux Family Center. Designed to be a home away from home, these spaces include eight private bedrooms, two full kitchens, two living and dining areas, spacious bathrooms, free laundry, and an Austin’s playroom. This great addition creates a comfortable environment for families and their children during their stay.

