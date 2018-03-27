Pella Works with Costa Homebuilders to Create Custom Homes

Costa Homebuilders builds custom homes according to homeowners' exact specifications and standards. They're considered one of the top eight home builders in Pittsburgh. Their work speaks for itself, something that's evident just from looking at one of their grand custom homes.

Awards and grandeur aside, they're also a proud to work with Pella. It’s a working relationship that we've come to both value and admire dearly. The level of detail and personalized assistance they give their customers is unsurpassed.

Costa uses their New Life® Custom Home Building Process in order to give customers exactly what they'd like when building their one-of-a-kind custom dream homes. Costa helps you with everything from obtaining your own lot to leading you through the design process, and then they build your custom new home.

The personalized care they give their customers is one of our top values that we strive to provide for our customers on a daily basis as well. It’s one of the reasons Costa and Pella have continued to work hand-in-hand throughout the years.

One of our latest projects with Costa was done over the course of the last year and a half, and the results truly speak for themselves. This project is in the Jefferson Hills Area, a part of the Thomas Jefferson School district. Pella® 450 Series windows were used throughout the home in a variety of custom sizes.

Aesthetically, the windows are brown cladding on the exterior and a pre-finished white on the interior and have a custom 1 wide by 4 high grille pattern.

The entry door is Pella® Brand entry door system with Flemish glass and the optional addition of a wrought iron accessory.

The Pella products, both entry door and windows, turned out beautifully within the whole scheme and process of Costa Homebuilders' custom home and we cannot compliment them enough on an incredible job well done.

