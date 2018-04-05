<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Penn State University Window Replacement - Ritenour Building

on April 5, 2018

window replacement project at Penn State

Project Scope

The historic Ritenour Building at Pennsylvania State University was in need of window replacement. They wanted to do the replacement project in two different phases and this is just phase one.

We wanted to keep the historical integrity of the building so we used our Architect Series® wood single-hung windows for the historic detail. 







