Pittsburgh Home Gets Three Replacement Doors

The homeowner had not one, not two, but three doors that needed replacing for a variety of reasons. Not only were the doors causing major energy efficiency issues within the home, but the homeowners also wanted an upgrade in the look of their front and side door as well. For their patio door, they wanted a sliding patio door rather than the in-swing one they'd had.

The entry door we installed modernized the homeowners' entryway and let in more light to their entryway. The side door we installed complimented the front door in terms of color and style, also letting light into the home. In addition, the storm door and color of said storm door matched nicely with the color of the patio door. The Lifestyle Series sliding patio door we installed matches the siding of the home much better than its predecessor and also saves the homeowners a lot of space inside of their home, as it replaced a patio door that swung open. The replacement doors upgrade the home beautifully, but also in terms of function and the natural light being let into the home.