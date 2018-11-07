Red Fiberglass Entry Door Brightens Up Warrendale Home

The homeowner of this Warrendale, PA home needed to replace their faded front entry door with something that had more curb appeal and was more durable. We installed a fiberglass entry door with a storm door for this project. We also replaced the sidelights with a different color in order to better match the new entry door. The old entry door was a dull color so the homeowners added a pop of color to make it the focal point of the home.