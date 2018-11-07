<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Red Fiberglass Entry Door Brightens Up Warrendale Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on November 7, 2018

Before

before image of warrendale home with new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of red fiberglass entry door in warrendale home

Project Scope

The homeowner of this Warrendale, PA home needed to replace their faded front entry door with something that had more curb appeal and was more durable. We installed a fiberglass entry door with a storm door for this project. We also replaced the sidelights with a different color in order to better match the new entry door. The old entry door was a dull color so the homeowners added a pop of color to make it the focal point of the home.  









Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now