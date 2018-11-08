<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Red Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement For Warrendale Home

Pella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on November 8, 2018

Before

before image of warrendale home with new red fiberglass entry door

After

after image of warrendale home with new red fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Warrendale, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this Warrendale, Pennsylvania, home wanted a new front entry door that would put the beauty back in the entryway. The old entry door wore down quickly, so they wanted a new entry door that was more durable and lasted for a long time.

We installed a fiberglass entry door for this project. For the color of the new entry door, the homeowners chose red because they wanted an entry door that stood out but still matched the home. They chose a fiberglass entry door because of the durability of the fiberglass material.  









