Red Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement For Warrendale Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on November 8, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Warrendale, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entryway
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Warrendale, Pennsylvania, home wanted a new front entry door that would put the beauty back in the entryway. The old entry door wore down quickly, so they wanted a new entry door that was more durable and lasted for a long time.
We installed a fiberglass entry door for this project. For the color of the new entry door, the homeowners chose red because they wanted an entry door that stood out but still matched the home. They chose a fiberglass entry door because of the durability of the fiberglass material.
