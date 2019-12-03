Replacement Bay Window Perfect for Waynesburg Home

This Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner had an old bay window that was giving the homeowners a lot of problems with energy efficiency.

The homeowners decided on a new wood bay window from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. We partnered with Ignatius Remodeling and installed both the window and a brick red standing seam roof.

The combination of the bay window with the brick red roof gave the homeowners a beautiful new bay window that greatly improves the energy efficiency of the home and gives the homeowner a lovely view of their yard.