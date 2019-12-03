<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Bay Window Perfect for Waynesburg Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on December 3, 2019

Before

Exterior view of old wood bay window

After

Exterior view of new wood bay window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Waynesburg, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back of Home

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows, Wood Windows

This Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner had an old bay window that was giving the homeowners a lot of problems with energy efficiency.

The homeowners decided on a new wood bay window from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. We partnered with Ignatius Remodeling and installed both the window and a brick red standing seam roof.

The combination of the bay window with the brick red roof gave the homeowners a beautiful new bay window that greatly improves the energy efficiency of the home and gives the homeowner a lovely view of their yard.









