Replacement Bay Window Perfect for Waynesburg Home
on December 3, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Waynesburg, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Back of Home
Products Used:
This Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner had an old bay window that was giving the homeowners a lot of problems with energy efficiency.
The homeowners decided on a new wood bay window from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. We partnered with Ignatius Remodeling and installed both the window and a brick red standing seam roof.
The combination of the bay window with the brick red roof gave the homeowners a beautiful new bay window that greatly improves the energy efficiency of the home and gives the homeowner a lovely view of their yard.
