Replacement Casement and Double-Hung Windows Enhance Erie Home

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner had multiple windows throughout his home that needed replaced. He needed them to provide a cohesive look to the home from the outside while matching with the room from the inside as well.

In a few spots on the home, we had to design windows that would complete a corner of the home.

We were able to match our Pella® 250 Series vinyl windows with our Lifestyle Series wood windows in order to create a beautiful cohesive look for the home. In addition, combining vinyl and wood options in the appropriate spots in the home helped to lower the overall cost for the homeowner, which was an important factor for them.

The final result is a home with beautiful, upgraded windows.