Replacement Doors and Windows Modernize State College Home
on November 5, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner has been working on renovating and modernizing their home. They really wanted to update their old, inefficient windows, but they also needed to make sure replacement windows would match their new patio and entry door.
We replaced their old, white double-hung windows with beautiful black casement windows.
The replacement window help modernize the home and pair perfectly with the matching black entry and sliding patio doors. The full-home renovation provided a complete aesthetic upgrade.
