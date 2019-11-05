Replacement Doors and Windows Modernize State College Home

This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner has been working on renovating and modernizing their home. They really wanted to update their old, inefficient windows, but they also needed to make sure replacement windows would match their new patio and entry door.

We replaced their old, white double-hung windows with beautiful black casement windows.

The replacement window help modernize the home and pair perfectly with the matching black entry and sliding patio doors. The full-home renovation provided a complete aesthetic upgrade.