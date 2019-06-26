<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Replacement Double Door Upgrades Entry

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on June 26, 2019

Before

Old blue double-entry doors

After

Fiberglass double entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Pittsburgh, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Pittsburgh homeowner had an old entry door that was actually a bright blue french patio door. The homeowner didn't like the door and wanted a new door with more privacy and a more neutral, elegant color.

We needed to maintain the natural light provided by the entry door while providing better privacy and upgrading the overall aesthetic of the entryway. 

The perfect solution was a Pella Fiberglass Double Entry door in a subdued gray color with Castille decorative glass. 









Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now