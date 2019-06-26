Replacement Double Door Upgrades Entry

This Pittsburgh homeowner had an old entry door that was actually a bright blue french patio door. The homeowner didn't like the door and wanted a new door with more privacy and a more neutral, elegant color.

We needed to maintain the natural light provided by the entry door while providing better privacy and upgrading the overall aesthetic of the entryway.

The perfect solution was a Pella Fiberglass Double Entry door in a subdued gray color with Castille decorative glass.