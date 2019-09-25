Replacement Double-Hung Windows Improve Energy Efficiency
on September 25, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room, Front of Home
Products Used:
This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted new, more energy-efficient windows that would better match their home and upgrade the curb appeal.
We replaced the old double-hung windows with new Pella® 250 Series windows that actually match the siding of the home much better than the original windows.
The result is beautiful windows that match the home perfectly and greatly improve the home's overall energy efficiency.
