<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Replacement Double-Hung Windows Improve Energy Efficiency

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on September 25, 2019

Before

Old double-hung window on home with beige siding

After

New vinyl double-hung window on home with beige siding

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Erie, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room, Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted new, more energy-efficient windows that would better match their home and upgrade the curb appeal.

We replaced the old double-hung windows with new Pella® 250 Series windows that actually match the siding of the home much better than the original windows.

The result is beautiful windows that match the home perfectly and greatly improve the home's overall energy efficiency.









Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now