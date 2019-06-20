Replacement Entry Doors Upgrade South Hills Home

This South Hills, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to upgrade both their front and back entry doors.

Both entry doors were outdated. Besides a general update, the homeowners really wanted doors that would still let in light but would offer more privacy than their old front door, which was all clear glass.

We installed coordinating black fiberglass entry doors in both locations that have an updated, contemporary aesthetic. The new double doors at the front entry offer the privacy the homeowners desired without taking reducing the amount of light in the entryway. The new back door gives the old entrance a major upgrade and gives the home a more cohesive look.