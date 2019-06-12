Replacement French Door Restores Patio Beauty

This Murrysville, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a boarded up French door that was aesthetically unpleasing and blocked off half the light from the door.

We replaced the old, damaged door with a new hinged patio door from Pella's Architect Series® that matched in color to the other half.

The beautiful replacement makes the double doors much more aesthetically pleasing now and also lets in more light from the patio. The homeowners are happy to have their patio's beauty back!