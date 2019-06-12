<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement French Door Restores Patio Beauty

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on June 12, 2019

Before

Interior view of old hinged patio door with plywood

After

Interior view of new wood hinged patio doors with transom window and traditional grille pattern.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Murrysville, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This Murrysville, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a boarded up French door that was aesthetically unpleasing and blocked off half the light from the door.

We replaced the old, damaged door with a new hinged patio door from Pella's Architect Series® that matched in color to the other half.

The beautiful replacement makes the double doors much more aesthetically pleasing now and also lets in more light from the patio. The homeowners are happy to have their patio's beauty back!









