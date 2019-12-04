Replacement Lifestyle Series Wood Windows Upgrade Pennsylvania Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on December 4, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Beaver, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
This Beaver, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a an old, damaged bay window and large double-hung windows that were letting lots of air into the home.
In addition to the lack of energy efficiency, the windows were out of date and the homeowners wanted to upgrade the aesthetic of their home.
We had to find a new aesthetic that would update the home but still match the overall style. We installed Lifestyle Series wood casement windows and a new bay window. The homeowner loves the finished project and is so happy about the increased energy efficiency of their home.
