Replacement Lifestyle Series Wood Windows Upgrade Pennsylvania Home

This Beaver, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a an old, damaged bay window and large double-hung windows that were letting lots of air into the home.

In addition to the lack of energy efficiency, the windows were out of date and the homeowners wanted to upgrade the aesthetic of their home.

We had to find a new aesthetic that would update the home but still match the overall style. We installed Lifestyle Series wood casement windows and a new bay window. The homeowner loves the finished project and is so happy about the increased energy efficiency of their home.