Replacement Sliding Patio Door Improves Functionality

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 8, 2019

Before

Old sliding patio door

After

White vinyl sliding patio door

Project Scope

The homeowners of this State College, Pennsylvania, home wanted a new sliding door to improve the function between their patio and dining area.

We installed a new white vinyl sliding door with between-the-glass blinds. The homeowners were ecstatic about being able to opt for the low-maintenance blinds solution with their new patio door.









