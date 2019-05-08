Replacement Sliding Patio Door Improves Functionality
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on May 8, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
The homeowners of this State College, Pennsylvania, home wanted a new sliding door to improve the function between their patio and dining area.
We installed a new white vinyl sliding door with between-the-glass blinds. The homeowners were ecstatic about being able to opt for the low-maintenance blinds solution with their new patio door.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.