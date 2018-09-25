<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Replacement Vinyl Windows Improve Energy Efficiency For McMurray Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on September 25, 2018

Before

before image of pittsburgh home new wood double-hung and casement windows

After

after image of pittsburgh home with new wood double-hung and casement windows

Project Scope

The homeowners of this McMurray, Pennsylvania, home wanted to replace their old windows with more energy efficient windows. 

A mix of vinyl double-hung and casement windows were used for this project.

The new vinyl windows are more functional and provide more energy efficiency to the home.









Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now