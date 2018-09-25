Replacement Vinyl Windows Improve Energy Efficiency For McMurray Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on September 25, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
McMurray, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this McMurray, Pennsylvania, home wanted to replace their old windows with more energy efficient windows.
A mix of vinyl double-hung and casement windows were used for this project.
The new vinyl windows are more functional and provide more energy efficiency to the home.
