Replacement Vinyl Windows Improve Energy Efficiency of Erie Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on March 18, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to replace their old windows in order to improve their home's energy efficiency. They were looking to update the look of the inside of their home while maintaining the same look on the outside.
In order to fulfill the homeowner's desires we replaced the old windows with our 250 Series vinyl windows.
The homeowner loved having the opportunity to update the inside of their windows while being able to keep the majority of the original trim.
