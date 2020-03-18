<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Vinyl Windows Improve Energy Efficiency of Erie Home

on March 18, 2020

Before

Exterior view of old fixed and double-hung windows on a yellow house

After

Exterior view of new vinyl double-hung windows with traditional grille profiles on a yellow home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Erie, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to replace their old windows in order to improve their home's energy efficiency. They were looking to update the look of the inside of their home while maintaining the same look on the outside.

In order to fulfill the homeowner's desires we replaced the old windows with our 250 Series vinyl windows.

The homeowner loved having the opportunity to update the inside of their windows while being able to keep the majority of the original trim.









