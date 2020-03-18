Replacement Vinyl Windows Update State College Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on March 18, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
These State College, Pennsylvania, homeowners wanted to replace their old windows that were damaged and drafty.
The old windows had black trim around them, which required maintenance and highlighted the defects of the old windows.
In addition to replacing the windows with much more energy-efficient vinyl ones, we also painted the trim surrounding the windows. The end result has greatly improved the overall curb appeal of the home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.