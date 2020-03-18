<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Vinyl Windows Update State College Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on March 18, 2020

Before

Exterior view of old double-hung windows on a brick home

After

Exterior view of new white vinyl fixed and double-hung windows

Project Scope

These State College, Pennsylvania, homeowners wanted to replace their old windows that were damaged and drafty.

The old windows had black trim around them, which required maintenance and highlighted the defects of the old windows.

In addition to replacing the windows with much more energy-efficient vinyl ones, we also painted the trim surrounding the windows. The end result has greatly improved the overall curb appeal of the home.









