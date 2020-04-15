Replacement Wood Bay Window Enhances Functionality

This Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, homeowner had an old bay window that was failing in terms of energy efficiency. The old bay window had beautiful stained glass at the top that the homeowners absolutely loved. They needed to improve the energy efficiency of their home, but didn't want to part with the beauty of the stained glass.

We installed a custom Architect Series window with beautiful stained glass at the top. The previous windows had also been fixed, and we installed double-hung windows during the replacement so that the homeowners can utilize the window and let more air into their home when it is nice out.