Replacement Wood Windows Modernize State College Home

This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to upgrade their old windows and wanted to improve their home's energy efficiency.

We installed wood double-hung windows with brown exterior cladding to match the siding of the home. The homeowner decided he wanted to take the opportunity to modernize his windows, and the overall look of his home, as well. To do this he decided on black grilles for his windows instead of brown. The black grilles help give the new windows a more modern fee

The homeowner is excited about the new look as well as having gotten the replacement done just in time for the cold weather!