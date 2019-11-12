<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Replacement Wood Windows Modernize State College Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on November 12, 2019

Before

Exterior view of old brown double-hung window with screen

After

Exterior view of garden-level wood double-hung window with black grilles

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home, Basement

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to upgrade their old windows and wanted to improve their home's energy efficiency.

We installed wood double-hung windows with brown exterior cladding to match the siding of the home. The homeowner decided he wanted to take the opportunity to modernize his windows, and the overall look of his home, as well. To do this he decided on black grilles for his windows instead of brown. The black grilles help give the new windows a more modern fee

The homeowner is excited about the new look as well as having gotten the replacement done just in time for the cold weather!









Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now