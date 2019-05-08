<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sliding Glass Door and Double-Hung Replacement Upgrades Patio

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 8, 2019

Before

Exterior view of old double-hung window

After

Exterior view of new double-hung window with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

The homeowners of this State College, PA home wanted to replace their patio door due to energy efficiency concerns and decided that the window near the door was a part of the problem as well.

We replaced both the patio door and the window for better functionality and increased energy efficiency for the homeowner.

The new window eliminates the draft the homeowners were experiencing and the new patio door improves functionality for their patio and dining area.









