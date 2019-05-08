Sliding Glass Door and Double-Hung Replacement Upgrades Patio
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on May 8, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
The homeowners of this State College, PA home wanted to replace their patio door due to energy efficiency concerns and decided that the window near the door was a part of the problem as well.
We replaced both the patio door and the window for better functionality and increased energy efficiency for the homeowner.
The new window eliminates the draft the homeowners were experiencing and the new patio door improves functionality for their patio and dining area.
