Sliding Patio Door Brings Balance of Light and Privacy
on March 6, 2018
A new patio door was needed on this Pennsylvania home. Functionality was important to the homeowners for easy access to their deck. We installed a new sliding patio door. The homeowners now have easy access to their deck where they spend so much of their time enjoying their beautiful surroundings. They also enjoy the amount of light let into the house by the new sliding patio door. Between-the-glass blinds can be drawn in the evening for more privacy.
