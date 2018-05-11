Sliding Patio Door Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on May 11, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
When it came time to replace their patio door, the homeowners chose Pella because of our service and our sales reps being able to confirm sizes and give them peace of mind. The helpfulness of the delivery driver also impressed them. The delivery driver showed the homeowner how to open her sliding patio door after installation. The new sliding patio door is much more functional and aesthetically pleasing.
