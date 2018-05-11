<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sliding Patio Door Replacement

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 11, 2018

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

When it came time to replace their patio door, the homeowners chose Pella  because of our service and our sales reps being able to confirm sizes and give them peace of mind. The helpfulness of the delivery driver also impressed them. The delivery driver showed the homeowner how to open her sliding patio door after installation. The new sliding patio door is much more functional and aesthetically pleasing. 









