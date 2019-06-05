Sliding Window Replacements Improve Function
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on June 5, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of Home
Products Used:
This Erie homeowner had old casement windows that were very high up. The old windows lacked screens which worried the homeowner and let bugs inside.
We installed new vinyl sliding windows with screens. We also installed between-the-glass grilles in a traditional pattern at the homeowner's request to add something a little special to upgrade the windows.
The new windows provide better functionality and the homeowner loves the added grilles.
