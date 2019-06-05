<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sliding Window Replacements Improve Function

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on June 5, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Erie, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Side of Home

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Windows, Vinyl Window

This Erie homeowner had old casement windows that were very high up. The old windows lacked screens which worried the homeowner and let bugs inside. 

We installed new vinyl sliding windows with screens. We also installed between-the-glass grilles in a traditional pattern at the homeowner's request to add something a little special to upgrade the windows.

The new windows provide better functionality and the homeowner loves the added grilles.









