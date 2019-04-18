New Doors and Windows Modernize State College Home

The homeowner desired to have better energy efficiency throughout their home and knew their windows were outdated. While they were updating windows, they also decided to take the opportunity to update their entry door — not only for energy efficiency reasons, but also to modernize the look.

They chose to install two equal-sized square casement windows to be consistent on the side of their home. By changing the size and shape of the windows, it really paired well with the new modern entry door.

Overall, the home was beautifully modernized by the replacement and the homeowners were ecstatic about the new look of their home.