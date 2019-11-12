<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
A Trio of Wood Replacement Windows Upgrades this Erie Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on November 12, 2019

Exterior view of wood casement and fixed windows

Project Scope

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a variety of different types of windows they needed to replace and wanted wood replacement windows to match the aesthetic of their home.

We installed a replacement wood double-hung, casement, and awning window for this project.

We provided a holistic window package to the homeowners so they could get every type of window they needed. The variety of wood window types we have was a huge benefit and made the homeowner feel like they had plenty of options to find the perfect fit for their home. They love their new replacement windows!









