A Trio of Wood Replacement Windows Upgrades this Erie Home

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a variety of different types of windows they needed to replace and wanted wood replacement windows to match the aesthetic of their home.

We installed a replacement wood double-hung, casement, and awning window for this project.

We provided a holistic window package to the homeowners so they could get every type of window they needed. The variety of wood window types we have was a huge benefit and made the homeowner feel like they had plenty of options to find the perfect fit for their home. They love their new replacement windows!