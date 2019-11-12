A Trio of Wood Replacement Windows Upgrades this Erie Home
on November 12, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
`Erie, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a variety of different types of windows they needed to replace and wanted wood replacement windows to match the aesthetic of their home.
We installed a replacement wood double-hung, casement, and awning window for this project.
We provided a holistic window package to the homeowners so they could get every type of window they needed. The variety of wood window types we have was a huge benefit and made the homeowner feel like they had plenty of options to find the perfect fit for their home. They love their new replacement windows!
