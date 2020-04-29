Vinyl Double-Hung Windows Improve Functionality of Erie Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on April 29, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to allow more air into their home and to have more function than their original window allowed them.
We installed three double-hung vinyl windows so that they could raise and lower the windows when they wanted to allow for more fresh air in the spring and summer.
They also love the new look and the added function the new Pella® 250 Series double-hung windows give their home.
