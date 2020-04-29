<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Double-Hung Windows Improve Functionality of Erie Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on April 29, 2020

Before

A picture and two casement windows on a brick home framed by red shutters

After

Three white double-hung vinyl windows framed by red shutters on a brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Erie, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to allow more air into their home and to have more function than their original window allowed them.

We installed three double-hung vinyl windows so that they could raise and lower the windows when they wanted to allow for more fresh air in the spring and summer.

They also love the new look and the added function the new Pella® 250 Series double-hung windows give their home.


