Vinyl Sliding Window To Match Trim

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on April 4, 2018

Before

old vinyl sliding windows

After

sliding vinyl window replacement after

Project Scope

The customer needed to replace her old vinyl sliding windows because they were drafty and leaking water. We replaced her windows and switched the color from white to brown to match the trim of her house - an inconsistency that has always been a sore spot for her since purchasing the house. The homeowner appreciated the quality of the installation, her final product, and our service throughout the process.




