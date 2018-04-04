Vinyl Sliding Window To Match Trim
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on April 4, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of house
Products Used:
The customer needed to replace her old vinyl sliding windows because they were drafty and leaking water. We replaced her windows and switched the color from white to brown to match the trim of her house - an inconsistency that has always been a sore spot for her since purchasing the house. The homeowner appreciated the quality of the installation, her final product, and our service throughout the process.
